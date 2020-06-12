Sports photography and a special section published in the Gainesville Daily Register were recognized among the region’s best in the North and East Texas Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The newspaper won first place in the small daily division for sports photography. Two photos by Register Sports Editor Patrick Hayslip were entered into the annual contest. One depicted Gainesville football player Izaiah Baker leaping over a defender in the Leopards’ Aug. 30, 2019, win at home. The other showed Muenster quarterback Lane Trubenbach trucking over a Lindsay defender in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 6, 2019, game at Hornet Stadium.
The Register also received the division third place award for special section, recognizing the newspaper’s Medal of Honor special broadsheet section distributed in March 2019 inside the paper.
“I am proud of our team for the products they produce every day for Gainesville,” Publisher Lisa Chappell said. “The Medal of Honor section is something we take a lot of pride in every single year. This is truly a team effort between our newsroom, the front office and our advertising staff to create such a wonderful tribute to our heroes.”
Chappell added that Hayslip “is no stranger to receiving awards for his sports coverage.” Since joining the Register’s staff in June 2017, he has twice been named a CNHI Sportswriter of the Year by the newspaper’s parent company. The Register’s sports coverage received third place in its division in the 2018-2019 Texas Better Newspaper Contest hosted by the Texas Press Association as well.
“It is not surprising that he took first place for his photography as I know he strives to continually grow in his craft,” Chappell said. “I am proud of Patrick and what he contributes to our newspaper and this community.”
The North and East Texas Press Association comprises 83 member newspapers and the Texas Press Association. Other local newspapers with NETPA membership include the Whitesboro News-Record and the Muenster Enterprise. The Pilot Point Post-Signal, the Nocona News, the Wise County Messenger and the Sherman/Denison Herald Democrat are also NETPA members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.