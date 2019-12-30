It’s that time again. Election season is nearing for local municipalities, including Gainesville Independent School District.
Mike Rosenberg, Marvin Royal and Will Presson’s seats are up for election in May 2020, according to school officials. They occupy places 1, 2 and 3, respectively.
Beginning Jan. 6, 2020, candidate packets will be available for pickup on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Those interested in signing up must reside in the state for one year and in the school district for six months prior to the filing deadline of Feb. 14, 2020. Hopefuls must also be at least 18 years old and a registered voter.
Each position is for a 3-year term.
A school board member is a volunteer position which governs and manages schools within its respective district.
Jan. 15, 2020, is the first day to file an application for a place on the ballot.
Election Day is May 2, 2020.
