Over 1,000 took advantage of the warm, sunny weather Saturday to turn out for the Spring Fling at the Gainesville Farmers Market, sponsored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Several local businesses set up booths for discriminating shoppers, while dancers and bands took turns entertaining the crowd on the market stage.
featured
Spring Fling draws big crowd to downtown Gainesville
- ANNA BEALL Staff writer
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Lindsay ISD passes $15.8M bond; Bellows wins NCTC seat
- Muenster cruises past Olney
- Playoff Roundup: Lady Hornets upset No. 4 Tolar; Pirates sweep Wolves
- Era sweeps district champ
- Lindsay ISD bond, Gainesville sale on ballots; NCTC board up for grabs
- Playoff schedule, May 11-13
- Callisburg’s Wanamaker signs with Southwestern
- Lady Cats sweep Bonham
- Leopards fall to Springtown
- Ten Commandments bill moves forward in Texas Legislature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.