Cooke County 4-H will host “Spring Into 4-H Projects” on Saturday, March 27, to introduce 4-H-age children to a variety of projects available through 4-H.
Sessions will cover photography, foods, sewing/refashion, animals, woodworking, “4-H Has Talent,” “Healthy Choices Can Be Fun,” STEM-themed activities under the heading “Robotics or Rockets, Oh My!” and a Clover Kid session for children in kindergarten (5 years old) through second grade. Parents must accompany Clover Kid-eligible children who attend the Clover Kid session.
The daylong event is open to all 4-H age children — starting with 5-year-olds in kindergarten — but class sizes will be limited to eight. Registration is $5 for children and any parents who will be staying for the sessions. Registration must be complete by March 16 and may be done online through cooke.agrilife.org under the 4-H tab.
Check-in begins at 9 a.m. March 27. Sessions run 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a midmorning break. “Spring Into 4-H” sessions will take place at Temple Baptist Chruch, 1811 E. California St.
For more information, call 4-H Extension Agent Phyllis Griffin at 940-668-5412 or email her at pagriffin@ag.tamu.edu.
