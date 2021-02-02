Eleven bills filed Monday by State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, are aimed at loosening the state's restrictions on gun ownership and use as well as limiting how federal restrictions on guns can be enforced in Texas.
The following bills were filed Feb. 1, according to a press release from Springer's office:
Senate Bill 540 Constitutional Carry, will allow for the legal carrying of a handgun, either openly or concealed, without a license or permit.
Senate Bill 541 2A Sanctuary State, prevents the enforcement of federal statutes, laws, rules, regulations, and executive orders of firearm and firearm accessory by the state of Texas. This bill protects gun owners in Texas from any new or additional federal firearm regulations on or after January 19, 2021.
Senate Bill 542 Texas Firearm Freedom, exempts the manufacturing of firearms and firearm accessories from federal statutes, law, rules, regulations, and Executive Orders for intra state sales and use.
Senate Bill 543 Texas Hearing Protection Act, for intra state manufacturing, sales and use of suppressors. Texans would be exempt from federal law regulation.
Senate Bill 544 Strengthen Castle Law, updates to the Castle doctrine to expand when protections are given to Texans.
Senate Bill 545 Domestic Violence Survivors Act, allows individuals 18 years or older who are being protected under a protective order, such as restraining order, and are not prohibited under state or federal law from possessing a firearm to possess and carry a firearm.
Senate Bill 546 Gun Free Zones, eliminates state imposed gun-free zones in statute but does not take away private property rights of an owner to post signs.
Senate Bill 547 Firearm Essential Business Act, prevents the Governor from controlling through Executive Orders the sale, transportation, and use of weapons and ammunition during a declared, state of disaster or state of emergency.
Senate Bill 548 Anti-Red Flag Act, prohibits the state or any city, county or political subdivision from enacting red flag gun confiscation laws.
Senate Bill 549 Uniform Restaurant Regulations, relating to required notice prohibiting firearms at certain businesses selling or serving alcoholic beverages that have 51% or more of their gross receipts from alcohol from 51% to 60%.
Senate Bill 550 Holster Clarification, removes the specific type of holster requirement to cover all holsters for carrying of a hand gun.
Springer was elected in a December 2020 runoff to represent state Senate District 30, which includes Cooke County.
