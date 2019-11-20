State Rep. Drew Springer announced Wednesday, Nov. 20, he has filed for reelection to represent House District 68 in the state legislature.
Springer, a Republican from Muenster, is in his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives. He was first elected to the legislature in 2012 and was unopposed in each election since, according to ballotpedia.org.
Longtime Gainesville college professor Pat Ledbetter announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination in 2020 for House District 68, the Register reported earlier this month. The district includes Cooke County and 21 other counties extending into the Panhandle.
“Representing HD 68 is an honor and a privilege for which I hope I have earned the community’s support to continue doing so in 2020,” Springer said in a press release which described him as “a Christian and a lifelong conservative.”
Springer supports measures to limit or eliminate abortion, according to the release, and also supports loosening restrictions on gun ownership and use. He voted to increase the budget of the Texas Department of Public Safety to allow the deployment of extra law enforcement to the state’s border with Mexico without pulling officers from other areas of the state.
In the 86th legislative session, Springer was appointed chairman of the House Agriculture and Livestock Committee. In the release, he took credit for helping guide the Texas House to unanimous approval of an $11.6 billion measure to boost teacher pay and lower school district taxes. The measure also capped increases in school maintenance and operations taxes at 2.5%.
For more than a decade, Springer has specialized in agricultural managed futures at his father’s business, according to a biography on the Texas House website. Before that, he worked for 15 years for a railcar company as an accountant, leasing vice president and eventually president overseeing three divisions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Texas.
The primary election will be March 3, 2020, and the filing deadline for candidates in the primary is Dec. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.