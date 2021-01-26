Newly elected state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, was named to five committees in the Texas Senate for the 87th legislative session.
Springer will be vice chairman of the Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee and will have a seat on the
Administration, Higher Education, Local Government and Nominations committees, according to a press release from Springer's office.
He represents state Senate District 30, which includes Cooke County.
Springer's assignments “reflect the unique needs of SD30 and I appreciate Lt. Gov. Patrick recognizing the growth and opportunities in North Texas,” Springer said in the release. “It’s an honor to be named a Vice Chair as a freshman Senator and bring my experience from the House as Chairman of Agriculture & Livestock.”
His committee assignments “will allow me to connect the concerns I've heard from folks back home and work on the necessary changes to support our small businesses, schools and families,” he added. “I will keep advocating for lower taxes, safe communities and economic recovery during this legislative session.”
