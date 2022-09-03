State Sen. Drew Springer (SD-30) has announced the dates for his 2022 Pre-Session Town Hall Tour in September.
"The next Legislative Session is only four months away. Taking government to the people and taking questions and direction on issues important to the people of SD 30 is something that I look forward to. These meetings will help me develop not only my legislative agenda, but policy positions on a number of policy areas,” the Muenster Republican announced in a press release.
Springer will appear in Gainesville next week. He will be in the board room at North Central Texas College Thursday, Sept. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Other stops near Cooke County include:
• Denton — Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Dr. a101, Denton, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Denison — Homestead Winery, 220 W. Main St., Denison; Thursday, Sept. 8, from 2-3 p.m.
• Bowie — Bowie Community Center, East Hall, 413 Pelham St., Bowie; Monday, Sept. 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Senate District 30 includes Archer, Clay, Collin (part), Cooke, Denton (part), Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
