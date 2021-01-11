Springer sworn in to state Senate seat

Incoming state Sen. Drew Springer was sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 6, to represent state Senate District 30. Gov. Greg Abbott administered the oath of office during a ceremony in the governor's mansion.
Springer won a special election to replace state Sen. Pat Fallon, who was elected to U.S. Congress in November.
First elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2012, Springer represented House District 68 for eight years. He pledged to “continue advancing the conservative priorities of our district, such as reducing property taxes, protecting unborn Texans, and standing up for our law enforcement and first responders who keep our communities safe” in the state Senate.
The 87th Texas Legislature will convene Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Austin.
Springer's Capitol office may be reached at 512-463-0130.
SD-30 Includes the counties of Archer, Clay, Collin (part), Cooke, Denton (part), Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young.
