The Saint Anne’s Society will have its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall in Lindsay. Cost for the meal is a donation.
Members of St. Peter’s Parish are asked to bring a cake for the cake walk and a dessert for the lunch.
There will also be a silent auction for the St. Anne’s Helping Hands Fund that is used to assist parish families in need.
Auction items may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Donors should include their names on donations.
To have auction item(s) picked up, call Becky Neu, 940-736-0766, or Dolores Sandmann, 512-496-5207.
