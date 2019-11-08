St. Mary’s welcomes veterans

Students at St. Mary’s Catholic School welcomed 25 veterans to the school’s annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, Nov. 8.
Mass was celebrated with the veterans and a reception took place in the parish hall to honor their dedication, service and sacrifices, the school announced Friday in a press release.
The names of veterans who had passed away during the last year were read aloud at the beginning of the service, each followed by the tolling of a bell and a moment of silence. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts at the school posted the colors and John Pacheco, the parish pastor, spoke about how “all gave some, and some gave all.” The students closed the service by singing a song to the veterans.
Reception tables and the walls were decorated with student artwork for the occasion.
Each year, students also make signs of gratitude to deliver to all veterans and active-duty service members affiliated with the school and St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Gainesville. About 90 signs go up during the month of November, according to the school press release.
