Church offering shelter
St. Paul’s Anglican Church deacon Michael Williams says the church has power, food and heat. Those who need warmth are invited to stay there. Pastoral care will be available too. Plans are for the church to be available until Friday morning after breakfast (9 a.m).
Entrance is on Jefferson Street between the church and Turner Apartments. Look for the double red doors.
Trash pickup still on
Regular Monday trash pickup in the city of Gainesville will continue, the city announced. The transfer station is closed today.
Rolling outages could last up to 60 minutes
City of Gainesville Emergency Management announced Monday morning that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has declared Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3, as operating energy reserves across Texas have reached critical levels. Level 3 is the highest level energy emergency. This requires the implementation of rotating outages, which may now last up to 60 minutes.
If your outage lasts longer than one hour, please call it in as an outage.
Critical infrastructure, including hospitals, retirement homes, national security facilities, and pump stations, won’t be affected.
ERCOT is the operator for the statewide electric grid.
Conservation remains critical and ERCOT is urging all Texans to limit and reduce electric use as possible.
How you can help:
Turn down thermostat to 68 degrees and layer clothing
Close blinds to conserve heat
Unplug appliances not in use
Conserve use of all appliances
Register office operating with limited services
The Gainesville Daily Register offices remain closed to the public today. Staffing on site will be limited. If you call, please leave a message and we will return your call as soon as we're able.
