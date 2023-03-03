“Stage Blood” at the Butterfield

Butterfield Stage Players is opening its run of “Stage Blood” this weekend.
“Stage Blood,” written by Charles Ludlam, is a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
“The show is about an acting troupe: not the worst acting troupe, but not a phenomenal acting troupe,” said director Kalli Strauser. “As the play goes on, the actors’ actual lives backstage begin to mirror ‘Hamlet’ as they’re performing it.”
The cast and crew have been working on this show since since mid-January.
“This cast is so, so good. The energy they all bring, the positivity they all bring, they take notes with a smile on their face and they use what I tell them,” said Strauser. “It’s a funny show, and we’ve gotten to get real creative with it because it’s a very big script, so it’s been really fun.”
Strauser is really hoping people to come see the show and not be deterred by the Shakespeare.
“Even though the show has a Shakespeare play i the description and as a focal point, it’s not hard to understand,” said Strauser.
“‘Hamlet’ and the Shakespearean language take a backseat to the acting troupe’s plot line. I know a lot of people get really intimidated by Shakespeare and they think they won’t understand it, but I promise that this is easy to understand is is nothing like going to see ‘Hamlet.’”
The show opened last night and will have performances on March 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Butterfield Stage at 201 S. Denton St.
