Stanford House hosts gala, raffle

The Stanford House senior activity center’s major fundraiser netted $34,000, Executive Director Kathi Kirby Husereau said Thursday, Dec. 12.
The fourth annual Winter Wonderland Gala on Dec. 6 and an accompanying raffle raised about a third of the senior center’s annual budget, Husereau said. A thousand tickets were sold for a raffle of a 2019 Buick Encore the center purchased at “a really good discount” from Glenn Polk Autoplex, she said.
Fundraising totals ended up “about average of what we’ve done every year in the past,” Husereau said. It’s the center’s single largest fundraiser and she said organizers are “really grateful for every penny that we raised.”
A couple of other fundraisers are planned in 2020, including its annual celebrity sweetheart event around Valentine’s Day and a community tug-of-war. The Stanford House co-hosted the inaugural tug-of-war with Volunteers In Service To Others, the local food pantry, in September this year.
Trips the senior center offers also raise some funds for the organization, Husereau said.
The 2019-2020 budget of just under $110,000 was approved by the senior center’s board of directors, made up of Gainesville City Council members, in a Nov. 5 meeting. The city council approved the action in a council meeting directly afterward.
The Stanford House is at 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville and hosts activities daily for ages 55 and up.
