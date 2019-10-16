The Stanford House Senior Activity Center for ages 55-plus is at 401 W. Garnett St., Gainesville. The following schedule is effective this month.
Monday
8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
10-11:30 a.m. — Line dancing
10 a.m.-noon — Art opportunities
Noon-1 p.m. — Shadow boxing
1:30-3 p.m. — Horseshoes
Tuesday
8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
8 a.m.-noon — Quilting gathering
9-9:30 a.m. — Senior Fit exercise class
10-11 a.m. — Crochet
Noon-4 p.m. — Pegs and jokers
Wednesday
8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
9-10:30 a.m. — Senior breakfast and Bingo ($3 cost)
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — “Time Out” Alzheimer’s program
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Yoga/tai chi
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Canasta
Thursday
8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
8 a.m.-noon — Quilting gathering
10:30-11:30 a.m. — Video yoga
Noon-1 p.m. — Shadow boxing
Friday
8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
9 a.m.-noon — Senior bridge club
Monthly events
Parkinson’s support group from 1-2 p.m. the third Monday of the month
Christian Women’s potluck at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month
Birthday Brunch at 10 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month
Caregivers support group from 9-11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month
Pickin’ and Grinnin’ acoustic round robin jam from 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of the month
Veterans support group from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month
