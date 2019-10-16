The Stanford House Senior Activity Center for ages 55-plus is at 401 W. Garnett St., Gainesville. The following schedule is effective this month.

Monday

8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42

10-11:30 a.m. — Line dancing

10 a.m.-noon — Art opportunities

Noon-1 p.m. — Shadow boxing

1:30-3 p.m. — Horseshoes

Tuesday

8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42

8 a.m.-noon — Quilting gathering

9-9:30 a.m. — Senior Fit exercise class

10-11 a.m. — Crochet

Noon-4 p.m. — Pegs and jokers

Wednesday

8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42

9-10:30 a.m. — Senior breakfast and Bingo ($3 cost)

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — “Time Out” Alzheimer’s program

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Yoga/tai chi

11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Canasta

Thursday

8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42

8 a.m.-noon — Quilting gathering

10:30-11:30 a.m. — Video yoga

Noon-1 p.m. — Shadow boxing

Friday

8 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42

9 a.m.-noon — Senior bridge club

Monthly events

Parkinson’s support group from 1-2 p.m. the third Monday of the month

Christian Women’s potluck at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month

Birthday Brunch at 10 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month

Caregivers support group from 9-11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month

Pickin’ and Grinnin’ acoustic round robin jam from 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of the month

Veterans support group from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month

