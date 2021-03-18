The Stanford House senior activity center will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 1, the senior center’s advisory board announced.
Nancy Brannon has been named interim director, succeeding former Executive Director Kathi Kirby Husereau. Husereau resigned after the center closed at the end of October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stanford House spokeswoman Lucy Sutton said. Husereau’s last day was in late November 2020, Sutton said.
No timeline has been set for hiring a permanent director, according to Sutton.
The Stanford House had initially closed in mid-March 2020 in response to the pandemic, and briefly reopened and closed again multiple times in summer and fall 2020. Husereau announced Oct. 26, 2020, it was closing again for that week “due to a Stanford member and a visitor contracting COVID,” according to a post she made on social media.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus. The risk of severe illness from it increases with age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “with older adults at highest risk.”
The senior center serves adults age 55 and up. Husereau previously told the Register the average age of Stanford House attendees was “about 80.”
Starting April 1, the center will be open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Daily activities include indoor walking, low-impact exercises, dominoes, card games and mind challenge activities. Weekly activities include yoga, arts and crafts, quilting, line dancing, Breakfast and Bingo, and the Alzheimer’s respite program “Time Out.”
Stanford House, 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville, opened in 1992 as a result of the generosity of Mattie Stanford, a Gainesville citizen, according to information Sutton provided. For more information, call 940-668-1452, email StanfordHouseGainesvilleTX@yahoo.com or visit the center’s website at StanfordHouse.org or its Facebook page.
