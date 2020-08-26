Gainesville’s senior activity center is set to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1, with an altered schedule.
The Stanford House, 401 W. Garnett St., will be open three days a week, Executive Director Kathi Kirby Husereau said. She said the center’s advisory council made the decision to reopen with an altered schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The center is not being rented for outside activities for now, Husereau said, and some of its fundraisers have been canceled, including its largest, a new car raffle whose winner is usually drawn during a December gala at the center.
Last year’s Winter Wonderland Gala and the car raffle together raised about a third of the Stanford House’s annual budget, the Register previously reported. The nonprofit is accepting donations to help offset its revenue losses from canceled fundraisers, Husereau said.
The center has been closed since July 1 as a precaution to protect the health of those the center serves. It’s for ages 55 and up and frequent attendees average about 80 years old, Husereau previously said.
The new schedule does not include any communal food events. Visitors to the senior center may bring their own food or drinks, Husereau said, but sharing is discouraged to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The center is also instituting other precautions as it reopens, Husereau said. Visitors will have their temperatures taken when they enter, will be encouraged to sanitize or wash their hands often and will be required to wear a mask or have a doctor’s note if they cannot wear one. Visitors will also be asked to sign a waiver and fill out an emergency contact form.
The center will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The altered activity schedule is as follows. For more information, call the center at 940-668-1452.
Tuesdays
9 a.m.-noon — Quilting gathering
9 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
9-9:30 a.m. — Senior Fit exercise class
10 a.m.-noon — Art opportunities
10 a.m.-noon — Line dancing
Noon-1 p.m. — Shadow boxing beginning in October
Noon-4 p.m. — Pegs and jokers
Wednesdays
9-10:30 a.m. — Bingo
9 a.m.-noon — “Time Out” Alzheimer’s program
9 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Yoga/tai chi
1-2:30 p.m. — Horseshoes
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Canasta
Thursdays
9 a.m.-noon — Quilting gathering
9 a.m.-noon — Dominoes and 42
9 a.m.-noon — Senior bridge club
10:30-11:30 a.m. — Video yoga
Noon-1 p.m. — Shadow boxing
2-4 p.m. — Music on the second and fourth Thursdays
Monthly events
Samba card game at noon the first Tuesday of the month
Christian Women at noon the third Tuesday of the month
Caregivers support group from 9-11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month
Parkinson’s support group at 1 p.m. the third Thursday of the month
