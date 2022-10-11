Deon Starnes is the Cooke County Republican Women 2022 Tribute to Women Honoree. Tribute to Women is a statewide program of the Texas Federation of Republican Women. Honorees were celebrated recently at an event in Georgetown.
Starnes recently completed almost nine years on the State Republican Executive Committee, as Committeewoman for Senate District 30. She has served in Denton County as Republican Primary Administrator in two election cycles, as well as Precinct Chair, Executive Director and Victory Chair. She is currently District Director for Senator Drew Springer.
Deon has also spoke to and for variety of groups over the last decade-plus — schools and political organizations, as well as teaching Advanced Placement Government and American History to homeschool high school students, including her four children.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St., Gainesville. For more information, follow CCRW on Facebook and at www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
