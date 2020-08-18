Starting virtually: About a third of GISD students opt to learn at home

For some, the first day of school might mean reporting to the kitchen table.
Roughly a third of the students enrolled in the Gainesville Independent School District — or nearly 1,000 kids — are beginning their first day back to school virtually today, Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, 3,105 students were enrolled in the district. The enrollment numbers include Head Start, she said.
Crutsinger said the enrollment figure “continues to fluctuate through the first week of school.”
Last August, 3,098 students were enrolled.
Crutsinger said the number of virtual students is still changing daily, leading up to the first day of school.
“We didn’t know what to expect, but we do have a very feasible plan in place for our virtual learning students and teachers,” Crutsinger said of the number of students’ families who chose not to bring their children back to campus. “We do foresee learning choices changing again when the grading period is up in six weeks.”
The at-home learning option was added for parents and guardians concerned with sending their child to school during the coronavirus pandemic.
Children learning from home could also request a Google Chromebook to use during their off-campus instruction.
The district issued 600 Chromebooks to students who requested a device, according to Crutsinger. “Students who either did not request or were late requesting and devices were not available were put on a waitlist,” she said. “An additional order of devices was placed, but due to availability, will not be received until late September or early October.”
Finance Director Alyce Greer said 1,815 Chromebooks were ordered for a total of $515,736.96. She said the majority of the Chromebooks are being paid for with grant money and the remaining $133,628.96 is coming from the district’s general fund.
As of Tuesday, there were 50 students on the waitlist for Chromebooks, according to Kay Neu, the superintendent’s administrative assistant. Neu also said all instructional staff have Chromebooks checked out to them. In addition, 25 dual credit students were allowed to check out Chromebooks for dual credit classes over summer months, she said.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart previously said those who opted for off-campus learning are going to be expected to adhere to set schedules and expectations the same as students on campus.
“ … I want to remove any misunderstanding that it’s a sit at home and work when you want to work,” Stewart said last month. “You have to work each and every day. You have to meet a certain minimum number of minutes that you have to work otherwise you’re counted absent.”
