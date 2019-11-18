It has been a year of falling unemployment in Cooke County.
The area’s jobless rate dropped to 2.6% for the month of October, according to data released Friday, Nov. 15, by the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force grew by 1,058 since October 2018 to land at 20,264, the first time since 2014 that it’s broken 20,000 in October.
A total of 535 people were out of work and 19,729 were working, according to the TWC estimates. The number of those out of work didn’t budge significantly compared to last October, but the estimate of people working rose by over 1,000.
The jobless rate decreased a tenth of a percentage point from the October 2018 estimate of 2.7%.
This October was the seventh straight month that the county jobless rate remained at record lows, according to archived TWC data. County unemployment in the months from April through September also reached the lowest monthly rates seen since 1990, the earliest data available from the TWC’s labor market information portal. The first three months of this year saw the second-lowest jobless rates on record for those months.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4%, a record low first reached in June.
That rate has been adjusted for normal seasonal variations. County unemployment estimates, though, are not adjusted for those variations like holidays or school schedules. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In September, Cooke County unemployment stood at 2.6%, down from 2.9% in September 2018, TWC estimates show.
Private-sector employment across Texas grew by 297,100 jobs over the year, not counting farm employment, according to figures the TWC released Friday. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.4% in October and has remained above 2% since February 2018.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 71,600 jobs over the year for growth of 3.8%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 1.4% from October 2018 to October 2019, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 111 counties with unemployment at or below 3% and among 172 counties with a bigger civilian labor force this year than last, the TWC’s most recent Labor Market Review shows.
