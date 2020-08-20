State comptroller: Lindsay sales tax revenues tick up in August

Lindsay continues to see gains in its sales tax reimbursements from the state, recently released data show.
The town just west of Gainesville received $14,172 in sales tax reimbursement this month from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office. The allocation is based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers, according to a press release from the comptroller’s office.
The reimbursement amount is up by 14.88% or $1,836 more than the city received in August 2019, information from Hegar’s office shows.
“We are doing well this year with all things considered,” Lindsay Mayor Scott Neu said.
He said the city budgeted $87,000 for sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-2020.
“We have met that and everything from this point forward will be over our budgeted amount,” Neu said.
Data from Hegar’s office shows Lindsay is up 26.28% in sales tax allocations this calendar year compared to the same time last year. The city’s year-to-date payment is $110,431.
Neu said he credits two things to the uptick in sales tax. One, he said, is residents of all cities are “doing everything they can” to help local businesses stay afloat by shopping, picking up to-go orders or dining out. The second, he said, is the collection of sales tax from businesses that do not have a physical presence in the state but conduct business or sales here, such as Amazon.
He said that went into effect in October 2019 and “seems to be reflected in our allocations since.”
Hegar was expected to send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $908.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 3.6% more than in August 2019, according to the release.
