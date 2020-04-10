State comptroller: Valley View sales tax allocations up

The city of Valley View’s sales tax allocation this month is up nearly 25%, according to information released this week from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office.
On Wednesday, April 8, Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $701.8 million in local sales tax allocations for April, half a percent less than in April 2019. The allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly, according to a news release from Hegar’s office.
While the the state reported a slight dip in reimbursements overall, some Cooke County communities are showing higher numbers than this time last year.
Data for the southern Cooke County community of Valley View shows it will be receiving $16,419 this month— up 24.6% over April 2019. In April 2019, the city received $13,176, according to the comptroller’s office. Year-to-date, the city is up 19.02% compared to the same time period last year. For the year so far, Valley View has received $65,477, compared to this time in 2019 when the city had only received $55,010.
Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley said the city’s numbers do not yet reflect the impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“I’m anxious to see if that happens in the next few months,” Brinkley said. “So far for the year we are taking in more than we have budgeted for sales tax. Hopefully that will balance out some of the possible future losses.”
Laura McMullen, owner of Rustic Ranch Decor in downtown Valley View, said she had to close her storefront April 2 to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order which closed all non-essential businesses statewide.
Abbott’s most recent order states “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
Essential services are defined on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
“It’s a struggle,” McMullen said. “I’m not used to doing online sales.”
She said it’s been a challenge for her because she’s a people person. However, McMullen did say closing shop was also a bit of a blessing because it forced her to “step up” and push her business through social media. Now, she hosts Facebook Live events every Wednesday.
Her business is celebrating 20 years this year, she said. McMullen opened up shop in 2011 in Valley View. Prior to that, she had a storefront in the Denton County city of Sanger.
McMullen, a member of the Valley View Area Chamber of Commerce, said it will be difficult for local businesses to open back up once the pandemic blows over. Just because the stores are closed doesn’t mean there aren’t bills to pay, she said while listing various bills she and other business owners have due.
Next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns, a release from the comptroller’s office states.
Hegar’s office said it expects local allocations in May to be lower while adding that June allocations will “likely deteriorate further.”
McMullen encourages residents to shop locally whenever possible to help area retail out.
“It’s important to pick up curbside food and [buy] gift cards,” McMullen said. “ … Start Christmas shopping while at home and enjoy time with family during the holidays.”
