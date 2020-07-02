A fourth Gainesville State School staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
The youth development coach tested positive for the virus Wednesday, July 1, the TJJD announced in a press release issued late that evening.
TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said the woman was last on campus June 24.
“She was tested on June 26 and results came back yesterday [Wednesday],” Sweany told the Register on Thursday, July 2.
He also said he wasn’t clear if this staff member had exposure or symptoms.
Two other youth development coaches — a man and a woman — at the juvenile detention facility tested positive for the virus on June 24 and 26, according to previous Register reports.
Sweany said he did not have status information on the three staffers who have the virus.
The first employee to test positive was a woman. Her case was announced by the TJJD on May 19. Sweany previously said that she is “no longer with the agency.”
Eight youth at the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 have also tested positive, according to archived Register reports.
As of Thursday afternoon, all eight youth were reportedly in medical quarantine on campus and “continue to do well,” according to Sweany.
TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain said this week that the agency would begin testing of all youth and staff at its five secure facilities, which includes Gainesville.
The state of Texas is paying for the testing and teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will provide training and assistance for TJJD staff, who will administer the tests, according to a TJJD press release.
“The tests consist of a 20-second mouth swab, and the results are expected to be received approximately 48 hours after they are delivered to a third-party lab,” the release states.
Sweany said while he doesn’t have a specific date for when the testing will begin at the agency’s facility in Gainesville, he did say it would be next week.
Gainesville State School has 112 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
