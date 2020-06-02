A Gainesville State School employee who tested positive for the coronavirus is “feeling better but still isolating at home,” Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said Tuesday, June 2.
The youth development coach tested positive for the virus May 19. As of Tuesday afternoon, Sweany said the staffer will not be required to be retested before she returns to work.
“I do not have a return-to-work date yet but we will follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines on that process,” he said.
The CDC website states that people directed to care for themselves at home may discontinue isolation if the person hasn’t had a fever for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, has seen improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms appeared. Someone who tests negative for the coronavirus twice does not need to wait 10 days, CDC guidelines show.
The facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has 116 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, according to a previous Register report.
Sweany said Tuesday that 18 staff members and 32 youth have been tested for the virus.
“We have no tests outstanding for youth at Gainesville,” he said, adding all tests came back negative.
Sweany said May 20 that three juveniles were transferred to the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart from dorms where the youth development coach who tested positive for the coronavirus worked. At the time, he said they were placed in medical quarantine.
“The three youth at Mart returned negative tests and I believe are back on their dorms,” Sweany said Monday, June 1.
As of press time Tuesday, there were no additional reports of anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus at Gainesville State School, Sweany said.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of noon Tuesday, there was one active case of the coronavirus in Cooke County, information from the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center shows. Eighteen county residents have recovered from the coronavirus — two of which had not been previously reported as active — and there have been no fatalities recorded among Cooke County residents, the JIC reported.
According to the JIC, 1,025 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of those, 762 are negative and 246 are pending results.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
