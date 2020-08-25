Another Gainesville State School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany.
The woman tested positive Saturday, Aug. 22. However, she has not been on campus since July 31, he said, “so there’s no chance of spread among youth or other employees.”
Coronavirus symptoms typically appear within 14 days of exposure, according to health officials.
Sweany said Tuesday, Aug. 25, that the woman “is home and doing fine.”
The last staffer to test positive was confirmed Aug. 10. He, too, had not been at the secured juvenile detention facility for more than two weeks so he hadn’t exposed youth or other staff to the virus either, according to a previous Register report. Sweany said his return to work date was Aug. 13 but he did not have confirmation whether he had gone back yet.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had 11 employees test positive for the coronavirus. All but the most recent two cases have been confirmed recovered.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
Gainesville State School has 103 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Through Monday, Aug. 24, there were 19 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Tuesday. Five fatalities were previously reported. A total of 283 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of Monday, four of the county’s residents with the coronavirus were hospitalized that the county was aware of, said Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
As of press time Tuesday, there were 5,766,804 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 178,129 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 599,388 reported cases and 11,750 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
