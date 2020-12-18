Another staff member at Gainesville State School has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman tested positive Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17, according to a spokesman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. She was last on campus Dec. 14, spokesman Brian Sweany said, and TJJD is working on contact tracing.
The newest case is the 21st the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had among staff since the start of the pandemic. A total of 13 youth have also tested positive during the pandemic, archived Register reports show. They have all recovered.
All the 110 youth incarcerated at Gainesville State School received negative results after being tested last week for the pandemic coronavirus, Sweany said Friday, Dec. 18.
Through Thursday, Dec. 17, there were 265 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Friday morning. Twenty-four of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 1,981 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and 26 fatal cases previously reported.
Cooke County is offering free coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., county officials said. The free oral swab tests are available to anyone who drives up to the testing site.
Registration will be completed on-site. Those interested can also preregister 24 hours before the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
County officials said results will be returned via text message or email in about two to five days.
Staff writer Megan Gray-Hatfield contributed to this report.
