Statue discussion set: Pct. 4 commissioner says leaving all ‘as is’ among options

Members of the community could soon know the fate of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Cooke County Courthouse grounds.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court is expected to deliberate and consider possible action regarding the Confederate monument that’s been the subject of controversy in recent months. The specially called meeting will be inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Seating is only available for 15 people due to social distancing precautions in place. Social distancing requires people to stay at least six feet away from one another if they are not from the same household.
The public may call 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. Each person signed up to speak will be allowed the same amount of time, which will be determined by how many sign up, according to the agenda. Public comment will be limited to 60 minutes total, which is 30 minutes more than the typical allotted time.
Last week, Brinkley said he would recommend calling for a referendum on whether the monument should be removed to get a feel for what the “silent majority” thinks.
If commissioners decide to go with Brinkley’s recommendation, the nonbinding referendum would be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Monday is the filing deadline to get on the November ballot, County Clerk Pam Harrison previously told the Register.
The referendum works as a poll and members of the court have the final say on what to do with the monument.
Brinkley said he is only one vote and the nonbinding referendum is his preference, according to an archived Register report.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement said during a regular meeting of the court Monday, Aug. 10, he wanted the public to know there are other options on the table besides Brinkley’s referendum recommendation, including leaving “everything as is.”
The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument is a 30-foot-tall stone monument with an inscription spanning the four sides of the base.
The inscription is sourced from a poem dedicated to Robert E. Lee and reads in part: “Oh, home of tears but let her hear / This blazoned to the end of time; / No nation rose so white and fair / None fell so pure of crime.”
According to Aug. 17, 1911, meeting minutes of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court, A. J. Meriwether, J. P. Hall and W. W. Howeth appeared before commissioners as a committee from the Joseph E. Johnson Camp No. 119 United Confederate Veterans of Gainesville and requested a meeting room in the courthouse, then under construction, as well as permission to put a Confederate monument on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.
County Judge C. R. Pearman, Precinct 1 Commissioner J W Thurman, Precinct 2 Commissioner John T. Anderson, Precinct 3 Commissioner J. C. Dawson and Precinct 4 Commissioner John N. Woods were all present at the Aug. 17, 1911, meeting, according to information provided by Brinkley.
The statue was placed on courthouse grounds in October 1911.
According to a Dallas Morning News article published Feb. 21, 1912, Meriwether received financial help for the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds from Winfield Scott Schley. Schley was an admiral in the U.S. Navy and fought for the Union during the Civil War. Meriwether and Schley graduated in the same class at the Naval Academy together, the DMN article states.
The Confederate statue has been the only item on the specially called meeting’s agenda until Thursday, Aug. 13. On Thursday, a supplemental agenda was issued adding commissioners would consider possible approval of a rental contract with Bane Machinery to lease an excavator.
