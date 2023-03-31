Volunteers are busy readying Gainesville for the city’s annual celebration for Medal of Honor recipients, which runs April 19-22.
For Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore and his small army of workers, staging the four-day celebration is, well, an honor. It’s also a great way to show local youth living, breathing examples of citizenship and sacrifice. That’s why these distinguished visitors turn up in classrooms throughout their visit.
“I love that,” Moore said.
Moore said the Saturday parade, set for April 22 this year, has included as many as 70 entries in years past, but the count isn’t quite so high for this year.
“We're at 48 parade entries … We'll take them up till the week before the event. We try to close it out by the first of April, but we always have a few stragglers that come in and say, ‘Oh, we forgot,’ so we’ll take them up to the week before the event.”
Moore declined to name the Medal of Honor recipients who with attend this year, but he did say seven are confirmed and there are five others he’s working on. He also cited American Airlines for offering free roundtrip tickets to any of the recipients who wish to attend.
The annual Friday night banquet is sold out, but there are still tickets for sale for the Patriot Dinner Thursday night at Gainesville High School.
The recipients broke ground last spring on the new, $5 million Medal of Honor museum, located on the southeast corner of the North Central Texas College. Workers started pouring concrete last week and it’s possible the foundation could be complete when the annual motorcade from DFW airport reaches the campus for the April 19 opening ceremony. Moore added that framing may be underway as soon as late June.
