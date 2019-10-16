Drivers on Medal of Honor Boulevard will see new stop signs put up there in the coming days.
City council members on Tuesday, Oct. 15, approved stop signs for drivers on each end of Medal of Honor Boulevard and for northbound drivers on South Culberson Street at its intersection with the boulevard. Council voted 6-0 in favor with one member, Mary Jo Dollar, absent.
“We’ve done all the traffic studies and the traffic warrants a stop sign at this location,” City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members about the Weaver Street-Medal of Honor Boulevard intersection. He added later the same was true of the boulevard’s end at South Weaver Street.
Sullivan said Wednesday, Oct. 16, he expects the new stop signs to be put up within 10 to 20 days from passage of the ordinance that approved them. The ordinance becomes enforceable after 10 days, he said.
The ends of Medal of Honor Boulevard don’t currently have any traffic control signs and a yield sign currently controls northbound traffic on Culberson Street at its intersection with the boulevard.
The Gainesville Police Department had received a complaint about the safety of the intersections at each end of Medal of Honor Boulevard and studied traffic there, according to traffic survey reports provided to council members. Police recommended that stop signs be put up based on traffic counts it conducted at those intersections.
Police recorded an estimated 5,295 vehicles pulling onto South Weaver Street from Medal of Honor Boulevard during a seven-day period from Aug. 5-12, according to the traffic survey reports. More than 21,000 vehicles traveled north or south on Weaver Street too, the reports showed.
All told, an average of 3,773 vehicles traveled through that intersection each day, more than enough to meet Texas state minimums for a stop sign, according to the reports.
A study of the Culberson Street intersection with Medal of Honor Boulevard conducted Aug. 28-Sept. 5 recorded an estimated 12,514 vehicles headed west on the boulevard through the intersection. Another 11,357 headed south on Culberson Street and 3,515 went north. All told, an average of 3,423 vehicles went through that intersection daily.
The counts are estimates because they assume the vehicles counted have two axles apiece, the reports indicate.
Police department records didn’t show any crashes during the past three years caused by failure to yield at either intersection, according to the reports.
