Storm chance ahead: Rain expected this Saturday

You might need an umbrella if you’re planning on taking a walk this weekend.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin said Thursday, April 9, that Gainesville has a 90% chance of rain Saturday, April 11. There’s a slight chance of severe weather, too, he said.
Godwin predicts a 30% chance of thunderstorms with the “greater severe threat” to the south.
“Gainesville will be right on the edge of it,” Godwin said. “We will need to watch it.”
Historically, the heart of severe weather season for North Texas is April and May, according to Godwin.
As of Thursday, he said it looked like the “bullseye” for the major storms would be in Central Texas. That area, Godwin said, could see all modes of severe weather including possible hail, damaging winds and perhaps some tornado activity.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher recommends residents have a weather radio on hand during severe weather season.
He said to make sure the radio has SAME — Specific Area Message Encoding — capabilities so the user can program only the area they want to be alerted for.
There are many apps one can download on a cell phone for weather updates, as well. However, officials believe a battery-powered radio is the best way to go since power and cell reception could be lost during a storm.
Having extra batteries on hand is also ideal, officials say.
Fletcher said even though COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is on everyone’s minds right now, it’s important not to forget about severe weather season and to have a plan in place.
The NWS recommends families have a plan that includes an emergency meeting place. The weather service also suggests conducting a severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone in the household knows what to do if damaging winds or large hail is approaching.
Homes can be prepped by keeping trees and branches trimmed and, if homeowners have time before the storm hits, they are encouraged to secure loose objects, close windows and doors and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure, according to the NWS.
“We are faced with a lot of potential weather hazards in our area but we can significantly mitigate their impact if we just take a little time to plan and be aware,” Fletcher said.
Godwin said showers might linger Sunday, April 12. The rain will not last all Easter, he said. It’s expected to move on out by the afternoon and leave sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees. However, a cold front is predicted to move through “sometime in the afternoon” bringing temperatures into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.