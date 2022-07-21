Wednesday's late afternoon storm blew down some trees and a big highway sign.
High winds knocked Wendy's restaurant interstate sign at Interstate 35 and California Street down onto the roof of the neighboring Taco Bell, caving it in. The restaurant sustained heavy damage.
Work crews were out at the scene early Thursday. A crane lifted the sign out of the damaged restaurant by late morning and set it down in the Wendy's parking lot.
The Register reached out to Taco Bell management for further information. The company's media relations told the Register via email, "No official statement to share at this time, but we’re glad everyone is okay and there were no injuries to anyone. We were updated from the franchise team that owns and operates this restaurant that they will be working on repairs as quickly as possible."
Wendy's officials had no comment.
A 30-minute power outage affected Gainesville as the storm front blew through, with over 1,900 homes in the dark. Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes said there were no injuries reported around the county, just some downed trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.