The 2021 severe weather season is not too far away. The National Weather Service will conduct a free, virtual severe weather training class for Cooke County from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will take place in partnership with Cooke County and the city of Gainesville Emergency Management.
Registration for the online class is at https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. The class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather and anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule at https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas, including Cooke County.
