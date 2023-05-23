The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth says storm chances will continue for the next few days with areas west of I-35 having the best chances for additional rain and storms. Forecasters are watching West Texas again this evening as another complex of storms is expected to make a run at North Texas overnight. Damaging winds would be the main threat with any storms and this threat will be highest across our western counties. This pattern will remain in place for several more days with additional storm chances during the overnight hours.
Storms expected overnight into Wednesday
- Staff report
