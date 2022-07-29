Showers and storms are likely to hit Cooke County late Friday afternoon and early evening as a weak front approaches the Red River.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth is warning that damaging downburst winds and frequent lightning may be possible with any stronger storms.
More storm are possible later Saturday afternoon, but hot and dry weather is expected to linger in Cooke County, with widespread triple digit temperatures returning by the middle of next week.
The county is currently under an outdoor burn ban. Hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and very dry vegetation will keep the fire weather threat elevated for the foreseeable future.
