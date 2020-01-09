There’s a 50% chance Cooke County could see its first snowfall of the season Saturday, Jan. 11.
Monique Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said a rain and snow mix could move into the area by daybreak Saturday.
“We think there will be a switchover into some snow,” Sellers said. “If we see anything, it will be less than a quarter of an inch, if that.”
She said temperatures during the early morning hours will be slightly above freezing so there shouldn’t be any travel issues. However, there might be a dusting of snow on some grassy surfaces, according to the NWS.
After the rain and snow mix potential, temperatures will continue to fall. By midmorning, the high is expected to be 29, Sellers said.
Winds are also forecast to be blowing out of the northwest between 15 and 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph, she said.
“It’s going to feel pretty cold and windy pretty much the whole day Saturday,” Sellers said.
Saturday’s forecast shows a high of 40 degrees — about 30 degrees cooler than today, Friday, Jan. 10. Today’s high is predicted to be 69.
The Friday forecast calls for a 90% chance of thunderstorms with the potential of storms becoming more severe after noon, Sellers said.
Flooding, strong winds, tornadoes and hail are possible ahead of the cold front that’s predicted to move through the county between 6 and 9 p.m. Storms could also form along the front as it pushes through, she said.
“Everyone is going to get some rain,” Sellers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.