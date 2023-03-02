The National Weather Service office in Forth Worth has forecast strong storm and the potential for tornadoes Thursday afternoon and early evening in Cooke and surrounding counties.
"All of North and Central Texas should remain extremely vigilant this afternoon and evening as widespread severe thunderstorms are expected to develop with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail all possible," the statement read.
The storms are expected to give way to strong winds by late Thursday. Winds out of the north-northwest should range between 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts over 40 mph.
Sunny skies are forecast for Friday, with temperatures in the mid-60s.
