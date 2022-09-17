Some of Gainesville’s streets will get fixed up starting Monday.
City officials announced Wednesday that several streets east of Grand Avenue will get milled and repaved over the next six months. The $2 million project will be done by Sunmount Paving, a Denton County paving contractor.
City officials instruct citizens not to park on these streets while the work is underway. The work sites and times are as follows:
• Morningside Drive — between Howeth Street and Line Drive, Monday through mid-October;
• Locust Street — between Harris and Jean streets, Monday through mid-October; • Maplewood Drive — between Rosedale and Aspen drives, Sept. 23 through late October;
• Cypress Court to Rosedale Drive, Sept. 29 to late October;
• Aspen Road — between Maplewood Drive and Summa Street, Oct. 3 through mid-November;
• Greenbriar Court, east of Aspen Road,
Oct. 22 through late November;
• Everglade Court, east of Aspen Road, Nov. 3 through late December;
• Fox Hollow and Quail Run to Bonner Road, Dec. 8 through mid-January;
• Dove Lane to Bonner Road, Jan. 3 to mid-January; • Bonner Road — Cooke County Line to Quail Run, Jan. 12 to early February;
• Bonner Road — Quail Run to California Street, Feb. 2 to late February.
More to come
City Manager Barry Sullivan told the Register Thursday that there is much more street work in the works around Gainesville.
“The city will be starting construction on Field (Potter to Perry) and Modrall (Red River to Lindsay) within the next six months for a cost of $1.1 million,” Sullivan said via email. “These streets will be total reconstruction along with water, sewer, and drainage utilities. The utilities are estimated to cost $417,000.”
Sullivan said that engineering work is underway for work on Wine Street, between California to Garnett streets, and Tennie Street. That work along with drainage work west of Grand Avenue should begin within the next few years.
Gainesville is planning to seal coat over 76,000 square yards of streets in the next fiscal year around the city for an estimated price of $384,000. There should also be another $1 million in additional milling and repaving around the east side.
