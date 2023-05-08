Allergy season has begun for many Cooke County residents. There are also some infections being passed around as well.
“There have been a mixed bag of illnesses and allergy symptoms, which is common this time of year,” said Dr. Elizabeth Newman, a family medicine doctor at NTMC Health Complete Care Clinic. “Many are viral upper respiratory infections with a handful of strep throat cases intermixed with many allergy symptoms.”
While many symptoms are similar, there are a few key differences that people can look out for to determine if it is allergies or something to see a doctor about.
“General rule of thumb is that allergies do not cause fever, but typically present as itchy watery eyes and nose, runny nose, sneezing,” said Newman. “This can be treated with over the counter antihistamines such as Zyrtec, Allegra, etc.”
Fever is the main difference between allergies and other illnesses, but there are similarities.
“Strep throat symptoms usually include fever, sore throat and are marked predominantly by an absence of cough. Some children complain of headache and abdominal pain as well,” said Newman. “This requires antibiotics for treatment so testing is often warranted depending on symptoms and physical findings.”
In addition to strep and allergies, viral illnesses have many of the same symptoms and are prevalent this time of year.
“Viral illnesses can vary from just cough and congestion, which can look very similar to allergies, but can also include fever and sore throat,” said Newman. “The recommended treatment for this is simply symptom management, such as over the counter cough medications if older than six years of age, decongestants, etc., as antibiotics are not effective against viruses.”
If a fever is present, it is important to go see a doctor to determine what the illness is and how to treat it. While both involve fever and a sore throat, strep throat is a bacterial infection that can be treated with antibiotics, while viral illnesses are viruses that antibiotics won’t do anything to treat.
While these are important to keep in mind if you are not feeling well, it is also important to try to stay healthy so you don’t have to face these issues at all.
“Avoid contact with those who exhibit sick symptoms as much as you can and be sure to wash or sanitize your hands often,” said Newman. “Exercise and a healthy, well-balanced diet can also help strengthen your immune system to combat these illnesses more effectively.”
