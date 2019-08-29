A Gainesville Junior High School student could face disciplinary action after he reportedly brought a pellet gun to school Thursday, Aug. 29.
According to a news release issued by Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger, a student at GJH reported Thursday afternoon that “a gun was seen in the backpack of another student.”
School administration immediately notified Gainesville ISD police and removed the suspected student from the classroom without any incident, the release states.
Upon search of the seventh grade boy, a pellet gun was found in his backpack.
No one was threatened or harmed, according to the release.
“The student will be subject to disciplinary action according to the GISD Student Code of Conduct,” information from the district states.
Crutsinger said there were no evacuations and the district is not disclosing any information about who reportedly saw the pellet gun.
All GJH parents were notified after the situation was resolved, she said.
“Gainesville Junior High is dedicated to ensuring student safety as our very highest priority,” the news release says. “Please continue to encourage your child to support our ‘safety first’ approach and immediately report any incident that might create a safety concern.”
