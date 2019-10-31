Students taking the stage

Gainesville High School’s theater department will put on its fall musical production next week.
GHS Leopard Drama will perform “Matilda the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 9, 12 and 16, the school district announced in a press release. Morgan Sims is directing the production.
Performances will be at the GISD Auditorium, 1201 S. Lindsay St., and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults or $5 for students and are available online at onstagedirect.com/GainesvilleHStheatre. Adult online tickets are discounted to $11.75.
Tickets may be also purchased at the door with cash the night of the performance.
