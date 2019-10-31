Students taking the stage

GHS Leopard Drama characters in “Matilda” include the Revolting Children, played by, from left: front row, Hayley Cowell, Tramera Bynum, Rachel Edington; middle row, Anthony Larraga, Debora Castillo, Raul Castaneda, Tucker Craft, Melody Rutherford, Charlie Neelley, Adriana Galano (Matilda), Sofia Collantes, Elijah Chisholm; back row, Sofi Corona, Celeste Davis, Brooklyn Gray, Ashlyn Garrison and Haylee Lopez.

 Courtesy photo

Gainesville High School’s theater department will put on its fall musical production next week.

GHS Leopard Drama will perform “Matilda the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 9, 12 and 16, the school district announced in a press release. Morgan Sims is directing the production.

Performances will be at the GISD Auditorium, 1201 S. Lindsay St., and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults or $5 for students and are available online at onstagedirect.com/GainesvilleHStheatre. Adult online tickets are discounted to $11.75.

Tickets may be also purchased at the door with cash the night of the performance.

