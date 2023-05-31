Summer Sounds, presented by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, started Friday night at the Gainesville Farmers Market. Infinite Journey, a Journey tribute band, headlined the show. Petty Theft, a tribute band that performs the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, also performed. Admission to all shows is free and people are invited to bring their lawn chairs for seating. Coolers and outside beverages aren’t permitted, but beverages are for sale. The next concert is June 30, featuring Quaker City Night Hawks and Grady Spencer and the Work. The last concert of the season will be on July 28 featuring Le Freak and Blackout Betty. ANNA BEALL/GDR

