Summer Sounds season is officially here.
The first event kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Friday, June 26, with Dakota taking the stage on the southwest corner of the Cooke County Courthouse square, said Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias. Blackout Betty is slated to take over at 7:30 p.m. and Time Machine, the evening’s headliner, starts at 9 p.m.
Tobias said Friday’s lineup will feature genres of music not typically heard at Summer Sounds.
Time Machine is a cover band known throughout the Metroplex.
“They are definitely different than what we usually have,” she said.“They can play literally whatever we want.”
And, if anyone has any song requests, they can call the chamber and let them know. The chamber’s phone number is 940-665-2831.
No outside food and drinks are allowed at the event in downtown Gainesville.
“We really highly encourage people to spend their money at Summer Sounds,” Tobias said.
Proceeds from concession sales go back into the event.
“We really want them to continue to help us continue this,” she said.
The chamber took over Summer Sounds this year from founders Laura and Barry Otts, who ran the concert series for 10 years.
She said the chamber has only received positive feedback about moving forward with Summer Sounds amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first event typically kicks off in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus. There are free concerts scheduled for July and August, as well.
“We are expecting a normal Summer Sounds,” Tobias said. “As normal as can be during a pandemic.”
She said the community is lucky there isn’t a huge number of positive coronavirus cases here like there is in other areas. However, Tobias did mention that people from out of town come to Gainesville for the event series, which could be a little scary.
She said the chamber is encouraging people to stay home if they feel sick or have been around somebody that has been sick.
“If you’re concerned yourself about being around other people, maybe don’t come,” Tobias said, while adding they will not have distancing markers in place. “We’re very glad we are able to host this event. All of our entertainers, our vendors, are very excited to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.