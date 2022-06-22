The second installment of the Summer Sounds concert series is Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers Market. This free annual event, hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, is a chance for the community to gather with some live music and cold drinks.
The concerts are held the last Friday night of May, June and July.
This month’s featured performer is Chris Knight with special guests Bailey Swaydan and Bad Habit.
July 29 will feature The Wilder Blue and special guests Caleb Michael Band and Colton Hamilton.
The Gainesville Summer Sounds Facebook Page invites people to bring their lawn chairs and come on out. They would also like to remind visitors that no outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed, but food and drinks will be for sale at the event. Along with a concession stand selling various items, drinks from The Daq Shaq and Krootz Brewery will be available.
Sponsors of the event include the City of Gainesville, 4U Credit Union, DEF Recycling, Glenn Polk AutoPlex, First State Bank, First United Bank, Premiere Real Estate, the Gainesville Daily Register, the Gainesville Economic Development Corp, Gainesville Parks and Recreation, Hometown Radio KGAF, ORTEQ Energy Technologies, Zimmerer Kubota and Equipment, and Nortex Communications.
Learn more at https://gainesvillecofc.com/summer-sounds-concert-series/.
