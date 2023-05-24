Gainesville Summer Sounds is coming back with a tribute to the classics.
The 16th annual summer concert series, presented by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, has the first concert of the year this Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers Market.
The featured band is Petty Theft, a tribute band that performs the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Also performing will be Infinite Journey, a Journey tribute band.
“They’re really popular in the DFW area,” said CoC Executive Director Jennifer Shumate.
Admission is free and people are invited to bring their lawn chairs for seating. Coolers and outside beverages will not be permitted, but beverages will be available for purchase.
The June concert will be on the 30th, featuring Quaker City Night Hawks and Grady Spencer and the Work. The last concert of the season will be on July 28 featuring Le Freak and Blackout Betty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.