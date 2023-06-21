Gainesville’s annual Juneteenth celebration was Saturday in B.P. Douglas Park. The event, hosted by Club Sunday, was an opportunity for locals to get out in the sunny, hot weather and use the city’s newly-installed splash pad, eat barbeque, ride horses and celebrate the day. The park also features a new plaque honoring its namesake, which reads: “Mr. Douglas dedicated his life to education and public service. Mr. Douglas was the principal of Booker T. Washington school for 35 years and the assistant principal at Gainesville Jr. High School for 12 years. Mr. Douglas served in numerous civic organizations and committees throughout the city of Gainesville and the state of Texas during his lifetime.”
