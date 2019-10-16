The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Music at the Market concert this Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Guitar George Trio will take the stage from noon to 3 p.m., a flyer provided by the chamber shows. The Denton-based band focuses on six-string electric blues and guitarist George Woolard been performing throughout North Texas for more than 25 years, according to the band’s Facebook page.
Woolard has performed several times during Market Days at Liberty Crossing, an event schedule on the social media page shows.
Chamber Executive Director Morgan Tobias said she expects several food trucks to be set up at the farmers market during the concert, as well.
While the chamber doesn’t dictate food truck schedules, “most of the food trucks are usually open on the weekends,” Tobias said.
She said seating is limited so it’s best for attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
“People can bring their friends and family to just hang out after church or throw a football while music is playing,” she added. “Hopefully it’s a fun event where people can come relax.”
The farmers market is at 201 N. Chestnut St.
