A pair of similar sounding reports of suspicious activity are apparently unrelated, according to a press release from Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
Gainesville police officers were called to Home Depot Monday morning to speak with a female who stated she had believed a white male was following her and her daughter in the store before they proceeded to the checkout line.
Neither female was hurt and at no time did the white male attempt to take the child, stated Phillips. He added that the white male completed his purchases and drove off in a silver colored Nissan truck.
Phillips stated that his investigators learned that the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office had a similar incident reported with a vehicle matching the same description. It was initially believed these two incidents possibly involved the same person and vehicle, Phillips continued.
As a result, Gainesville officers were notified to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan Frontier and if located to identify the driver and occupants. The same notice was later sent to other law enforcement agencies in the area.
Phillips stated that the investigation later identified the subject involved in the incident at Home Depot and confirmed that he is not the same individual who was reported to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office. It was also confirmed that the tag number on the vehicle involved in the incident at Home Depot is not the same as the one reported in the other incident.
“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, but it appears that no criminal offense occurred,” Phillips stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.