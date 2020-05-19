Swapping food service: GISD board votes on contract with different company

A change to the Gainesville Independent School District’s food service brought tears to the eyes of employees Monday evening, May 18.
School board members’ decision to switch food management providers from Aramark to Chartwells came about during a meeting Monday of the district’s board of trustees at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. All members were present and the vote was unanimous.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said the district’s contract with Aramark ends June 30. Chartwells’ contract starts July 1. A copy of Chartwells’ proposal was not included in an information book provided to school board members.
Stewart said prior to the request for proposal process about three weeks ago, a committee was formed to help select a food management company. Besides Stewart, committee members included Gainesville High School Principal David Glancy, Thomas A. Edison Elementary School Principal Pablo DeSantiago, Public Relations Director Leslie Crutsinger, Assistant Superintendent LaCreasha Stille and Director of Finance Alyce Greer, according to information provided to school board members.
The district received five responses to its request: Aramark, Chartwells, DIWA, SFE and Sodexo. The contractors were ranked by the committee. Chartwells, Aramark and SFE were all invited to the district to do a presentation and let the committee sample foods, board member information shows. The committee ranked Chartwells as the top vendor from that process which was the company recommended to the school board to vote on.
“It was about doing what’s in the best interest of our district as far as the meal offerings as well as innovative opportunities for our culinary kids,” Stewart said of the district’s decision to go with Chartwells. “...I want us to look to take student nutrition to the next level by providing more options to our kids while also providing opportunities.”
He said Chartwells provides a little chef program where younger children can learn how to make meals with their parents and the company offers a food truck which will allow the district’s culinary arts students to serve food around town.
“We want to try to tie in not only food services but also some community engagement, as well,” he said.
The switch was met with concerns about job loss and change from current food service employees. Chartwells Regional Sales Director Joan Thorne stayed after the school board meeting to talk with those employees in attendance.
She said employees would receive a 2.5% pay increase on what they are currently making and a $550 bonus. Benefits will also be provided.
Aramark Child Nutrition Director Corey Ray said Tuesday, May 19, that there are 25 Aramark employees at the district. The other eight workers are employed by Gainesville ISD, he said.
Fifteen of the Aramark employees were laid off starting March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic and only three of the district employees are working because they are “high risk,” according to Ray.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Thorne said anyone with Aramark that does not have a noncompete on file will be offered the same financial package as all other associates as long as they meet all of Chartwells’ hiring guidelines and requirements.
Aramark had been a partner with the district for more than 25 years, according to Stewart.
“I think this is going to be a great move for GISD,” Stewart said of Chartwells. “ …I’m excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.