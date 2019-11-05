The Stanford House senior activity center and Angels Care Home Health will host an Alzheimer’s symposium from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 21.
The symposium will take place at the Stanford House, 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville. Lunch will be provided and a Time Out program will be available to care for family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia while attendees go to the symposium.
Various topics will be presented by members of many local companies. Featured subjects will include issues with aggression and agitation, home safety, DNRs and advanced directives, wandering and Silver Alerts, falls, grocery pickup and delivery services, incontinence, resisting showers and bathing, feeding and medical refusal and financial planning.
Several professionals are taking part in the symposium. Jamai Freeman of Muenster Family Medical Clinic, Tom Axtell and Patrick Hagan of Axtell Pharmacy and Jamie West of West Functional will be available to answer audience questions directed toward a doctor, pharmacist or about alternative medicine.
The symposium is open to the public and no RSVP is required, according to Stanford House Executive Director Kathi Kirby Husereau.
