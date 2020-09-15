First United Methodist Church’s Tabletops fundraiser is looking a little different this year.
The 30th annual event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the church, but a preview week kicks off Sept. 29 so that visitors may see the tables while avoiding crowds and maintaining social distancing. On the day of the official event, lunches will be served in fancy to-go boxes that guests may pick up after viewing the tables or curbside.
“It might be easier to postpone to another time, yet the needs in our community are greater than ever,” Tabletops co-chair Gayla Sutton said in a press release. “Therefore, our committee has modified the event for 2020 so that we can gather to raise funds safely and have some fun too!”
Guests may view the display tables and silent auction anytime during the preview week hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 29.-Oct. 2. Visitors using their tickets during the preview will still be able to pick up a lunch curbside Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Attendees during preview week or the day of the event will be required to wear masks as a precaution in light of the coronavirus.
The Tabletops committee voted to invest this year’s proceeds in three organizations that fight food insecurity locally – Volunteers In Service To Others, Delivering And Servicing the Homebound, and Meals on Wheels.
“Our committee is hard at work making preparations for a magical experience for all who attend,” Adam Spore, pastor at First United Methodist, said in the release. “The best part is we are finding a way to raise funds to help the many who need our help during these extraordinary times.”
Thirty tables will be decorated in honor of the event’s 30th anniversary.
“We have been thrilled by the response from our members and community. All tables are reserved and this is the most tables on display in years,” said Debbie Jones, co chair of the event.
Tickets are $15 and include lunch. They’re available in advance either online through the church website or in person at the church office. At www.fumcgainesville.org, click on the GIVE tab and select Tabletop tickets. The church office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
For more information about Tabletops, call Debbie Faulkner at 940-665-3926 or email at dfaulkner@fumcgainesville.org.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
